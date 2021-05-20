Marlins Shed Mask Requirement, Expand Fan Capacity In July

MIAMI, FLA — After beginning the season with a limited number of fans in the seats, the Miami Marlins announced Wednesday that loanDepot Park will return to full capacity beginning in July and that fans will no longer be required to wear masks starting later this week.

The team announced changes to its health and safety guidelines on Wednesday, which includes the removal of the face-covering requirement. The changes come after the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention announced last week that fully vaccinated people would be able to go most places, inside or out and regardless of crowd size, without wearing masks.

The Marlins said that they are recommending that fans who are not yet vaccinated to continue to wear masks but won't require face-coverings. The new policy will go into effect on Friday when the New York Mets come in for a weekend series.

Stadium workers will continue to wear masks and will undergo a mandatory health screening before they enter the ballpark, the team said.

Social distancing between seat pods will continue at home games through June. Beginning on July 5, any distance requirements will be removed, and open seating will be restored, the team said. The Marlins started the season by allowing the park to fill up to only 25 percent capacity, which was about 9,300 fans.

The team also announced that fans will again be allowed to bring clear bags into the park beginning on Friday. Bags will not permitted to exceed 16 inches by 16 inches by 8 inches and must be made of plastic, vinyl or PDC material, the team said.

Standing drink rails will be open on concourses throughout the ballpark to provide another location for event attendees to consume food and beverage in addition to their seat location.