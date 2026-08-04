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Moving History
Tucked away in the shadow of a 22-story high-rise is a relic of Miami’s past: a 121-year-old wooden house that has served as the headquarters of the Dade Heritage Trust since the late 1970s.
Aug. 04, 2026
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Flushing Progress
he village of Miami Shores is hard at work finalizing a $3 million infrastructure project that will enable the neighborhood of Shores Estates to finally connect to a sewer system.
Aug. 04, 2026
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North Miami Beach’s Mayor Is Being Targeted in “Witch Hunt,” Attorney Says
An attorney for two former North Miami Beach administrators said an internal investigation into city charter violations unfairly targeted Mayor Michael Joseph and that at least one of his clients may have lost his job because he didn’t “go along with
Aug. 04, 2026
Viewpoints
Aug. 05, 2025
Mar. 28, 2025