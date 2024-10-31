Building a Foundation for Miami’s Economic Success

Growing up in Miami opened many doors for Newton B. Sanon. As the son of Haitian and Bahamian parents, he was determined to rise above his circumstances, turning challenges into opportunities to build a successful future.

“I got a chance to see what opportunity meant in this country. And to me, I was afforded all that support structure and opportunity for a good education,” Sanon said, emphasizing quality education as a major factor in his success.

Sanon is now the President and CEO of OIC South Florida, a community-based workforce training and job placement center. His passion for leading OIC stems from a commitment to give others the same life-changing opportunities that shaped his path.

(Courtesy OICSouthFl via Facebook) The audience engaged during a panel discussion on the evolving workforce landscape and necessary skills for future job opportunities.

“Seeing people with aspirations to achieve more but lacking guidance inspired me to create opportunities for them to reach their full potential,” said Sanon. “I'm always reminded of the chance somebody gave me at OIC; the opportunities given to me were a gift. That has impacted me to build a career around helping others.”

Amidst the current economic challenges that shape the landscape of the upcoming presidential election, many individuals grappling with inflation, unemployment, and financial instability may find themselves questioning whether it’s possible to rise above their circumstances.

This topic was the focal point of the OIC of South Florida’s 2024 Middle Class Summit, held Oct. 2-3 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

This two-day event brought together workforce and economic development experts, policymakers, educators, employers, and community leaders to spark critical conversations about the modern challenges faced by the middle class and those striving to join it. Through panel discussions, they offered meaningful solutions to dismantle barriers and create opportunities for a thriving and resilient middle class, recognizing its importance for consumer spending, entrepreneurship, workforce development, and a stronger economy.

(Courtesy OICSouthFl via Facebook) (L-R) OIC President and CEO Newton B. Sanon and Executive Vice President & Chief Economic Advisor at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Dr. David E. Altig, in a panel discussion on defining the middle class.

In his opening remarks, Sanon shared his powerful vision of a society where everyone has an equal chance to succeed. He emphasized the collective passion in the room to achieve this vision and called on everyone to take responsibility for making it a reality.

With a dynamic two-day agenda ahead, Sanon urged the audience to leave with a clear mission and purpose, build a strong network, and connect with at least five like-minded individuals who share their passion and stories, helping to strengthen our community.

DEFINING THE MIDDLE CLASS

The first phase of the ongoing discussion revolved around defining the middle class. Sanon sat down with the executive vice-president and chief economic advisor at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Dr. David E. Altig, and explained how the term “middle class” is relative and depends on many factors, such as where you live and how many mouths you need to feed.

(Courtesy OICSouthFl via Facebook) U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, representing the 20th Congressional District of Florida, speaking on the issues of "economic viability," federal initiatives and work opportunities.

Altig explained that being middle class means having the ability to achieve personal financial goals, recover from economic challenges, secure a comfortable retirement, and provide for your child’s future.

He outlined an ideal ecosystem for elevating the middle class, defined by supportive policies at the federal, state, and local levels that promote economic mobility and resilience.

Miami-Dade County’s chief administrative officer, Carladenise Edwards, remarked that many people who are managing to stay afloat in today’s economy might consider themselves part of the middle class, but that does not guarantee upward economic mobility.

She disclosed that despite her income and net worth exceeding the middle-class threshold, she has always felt her family was merely getting by.

“It’s interesting to realize that what I see as just getting by is considered wealth for many others,” she said, arguing that middle-class income brackets fail to reflect the real cost of living – particularly in South Florida, where a stagnant minimum wage fails to keep up with soaring inflation.

(Paloma Pimentel) (L-R) Panelists Dr. Jose L. Dotres, superintendent for Miami-Dade County Public Schools; Dr. Howard Hepburn, superintendent for Broward County Public Schools; and Earl Buford, president and CEO of CAEL, discussing the evolution of education to employment.

Looking to the future, Edwards stressed the important role of the middle class in building generational wealth, boosting economic growth, and empowering the next generation. She encouraged the audience to “invest in ourselves to gain the freedom to impact our community, support the arts, and create sustainable wealth so future generations won’t have to struggle,” referencing the ability to pass down assets for economic freedom.

CHALLENGES AND SOLUTIONS

Throughout each panel, local leaders explained how rising costs complicate the financial stability of many middle-class households. U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick used the term “economic viability” to address concerns over individuals who struggle to make their income last until the end of the month.

“This is the first time since the Great Depression that a 30-year-old white male is not expected to be better than their parents,” said Rodrick Miller, president and CEO of Miami-Dade Beacon Council, highlighting the economic challenges people face today.

Representatives from Washington D.C. highlighted actions the Biden-Harris administration has taken to support the economy with the Inflation Reduction Act as a clear example that strove to reduce the federal deficit, lower healthcare costs, invest in clean energy facilities, and boost green jobs for economic sustainability.

Assistant Secretary of Labor at the U.S. Department of Labor, José Javier Rodriguez, pointed out the Biden-Harris’ $11 billion a year investment in the workforce system through the Employment and Training Administration allocated to different states and local workforce boards, including the 21 local workforce boards, and 105 American jobs centers in Florida. He added that a $2 trillion historic investment in advanced manufacturing, clean energy, and infrastructure unlocked $9.8 billion in funding for Florida’s private sector initiatives, like the Climate Ready Tech Hub in Miami Dade.

Rodriguez describes the workforce system as an “opportunity infrastructure” that connects employers with skilled workers and provides quality jobs while undergoing changes to make opportunities accessible to all. He highlights a focus on underserved communities and youth, noting that the current administration has invested half a billion dollars in registered apprenticeships as career pathways. His team plans to launch an infrastructure learning community to provide centralized resources and technical assistance for workforce training.

In building a supportive opportunity infrastructure, local leaders emphasized the need for affordable housing, transportation, healthcare, and accessible childcare.

Director of Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust, William “Bill” Diggs, emphasized the struggle to raise a family by stating, “The cost of childcare today is a lung.” He said it's now more economical for parents to stay home than pay for childcare. Diggs’ organization offers cash assistance for young professionals and underserved families while promoting youth programs to build wealth and independence through homeownership.

Renee Jaffe, CEO of the Early Learning Coalition of Broward County, emphasized the critical need for childcare and how the lack of it has created workforce and educational challenges. Her coalition advocates for state funding to support subsidized childcare for working class families.

Executive director for the Coordinating Council of Broward, Sandra Veszi Einhorn, noted that many people spend over a third of their income on housing, leaving little for essentials like childcare and healthcare. She highlighted the Live Local Act, which promotes mixed-use development, but stressed that housing solutions should be tailored to fit each community, adding, “Everyone has a role in the housing affordability formula.”

Non-profit organizations are actively addressing affordable housing, with Cindy Mason, Market Leader for Florida Blue, noting that her organization has committed $25 million to support small businesses and nonprofits, as well as assistance in building Florida's largest affordable housing project in Oakland Park in Broward County.

Workforce development experts and employers highlighted that many workers, especially newcomers from other major cities, depend on accessible and reliable transportation. Miller stressed the need for transportation infrastructure that connects affordable housing to job centers. He noted that Miami-Dade County is working on developing more transportation corridors near affordable housing but emphasized that partnerships between companies and the public sector could accelerate the creation of more affordable housing.

After a recent vote that showed mass support from residents to expand public transportation in Miami-Dade County, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava added $16 million in budget funding for transit reserves that would help fund projects, such as a South Dade rapid-transit bus line, scheduled to open in 2025.

REDEFINING EDUCATION

Education emerged as a central theme in every panel discussion, with a shared agreement on its crucial role across all life stages, especially in light of the growing influence of technology and AI.

Sheri Brown Grosvenor, vice-president of Community Impact for the Community Foundation of Broward, noted a pandemic-related setback in early education, with 52% of children not reading at grade level, and highlighted her organization’s focus on grants for educational equity.

Henri W. Crockett, co-founder and president of the Crockett Foundation Inc., emphasized that preparing individuals for the workforce starting in early childhood is key to building a stronger workforce for the future.

“We're learning that it’s never too early to start teaching kids skills that can allow them to start chasing their dreams because that is what will infuse our community,” Crockett said, noting the importance of a safe, innovative, and creative environment for children to thrive in.

Another issue raised was the disconnect between the talent pool and workforce demands. Education and workforce development experts stressed the need for stronger alignment between K-12, postsecondary institutions, and career pathways. They called for guidance counselors to direct students toward in-demand fields, whether through four-year degrees or short-term certifications and advocated for more intentional college programs that lead to clear workforce opportunities.

Madeline Pumariega, Miami-Dade College president, emphasized that we live in a knowledge economy that democratizes information but not knowledge, highlighting the crucial distinction between merely possessing information and having the skills to leverage it in the workforce. She added that some companies are moving away from hiring based on degrees and focusing instead on specific skills, which reflects a changing job market where skill sets are prioritized.

“The future of education is personalized, requiring us to bridge the gap by recognizing that skills are developed both inside and outside the classroom,” said Pumariega.

Earl Buford, president and CEO of the Council for Adult and Experiential Learning (CAEL), a nonprofit that helps build education-employment pathways, encouraged the push for universities and employers to collaborate on workforce development when prior learning and work experience are becoming more valued as upskilling pathways and growing employer support could accelerate change in the workforce system.

Shaheewa T. Jarrett Gelin, Esq., general counsel and vice-president of compliance at Gelin Benefits Group and legal advisor for the Broward County Black Chamber of Commerce, advocated for increased early investment in education to give all students a chance to reach their full potential, regardless of their location or property taxes. She also highlighted the need for industries to expand recruiting efforts beyond the same schools, suggesting targeting low-income schools and HBCUs to access untapped talent.

Another discussion underscored the critical role of education in equipping employees across generations with the skills needed for collaborative work. A panel of corporate leaders addressed the generational differences in the workplace, acknowledging that each generation brings unique strengths. They emphasized that effective management involves adapting to the distinct needs, communication styles, and values of each generation, fostering a cohesive and productive workplace that encourages mutual learning and mentorship.

McDonald’s franchisee Ricky Wade highlighted the company’s Archway to Opportunities program, which offers employees working at least 15 hours a week up to $6,000 annually in tuition assistance to encourage continued education.

"We believe that when people are more educated, they recognize the value of change and teamwork,” said Wade.