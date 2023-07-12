DeSantis Costs Florida $377 Million in US Energy Funds

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican and 2024 presidential candidate, recently declined hundreds of millions of dollars in federal energy funding, according to a report in The Capitolist blog published late last month. This decision comes as the Biden administration promotes its climate policies and funding in key battleground states.

The funding, totaling approximately $377 million, included significant amounts for energy-efficiency rebates and electrification programs under the Inflation Reduction Act, as well as funds from the bipartisan infrastructure legislation passed in 2021.

A subsequent article in Bloomberglaw.com reports that the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, through its Office of Energy, formally withdrew the state's applications for the funds after Governor DeSantis vetoed a $5 million federal grant. This grant was intended to support the implementation of programs to distribute the energy-efficiency rebates.

This reported move by DeSantis contrasts with President Biden's efforts to showcase how federal funding, including from the Inflation Reduction Act, is benefiting Republican-led states. Notably, every Republican lawmaker voted against the climate law, which allocated $374 billion for clean-energy initiatives and tax credits.

DeSantis' decision aligns with the broader Republican resistance to energy-efficiency standards, with the governor himself proposing tax credits for gas stoves as an alternative. A Florida government official, speaking anonymously, to The Capitolist expressed surprise at the veto, as the funds were intended to support the administration of the energy efficiency home-rebate program.

The Capitolist blog has been tied to Florida Power & Light Co., a state utility that is a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Inc.

In addition to rejecting the $5 million grant, DeSantis also reportedly turned down a $24 million federal grant earmarked for upgrading rural waste-water systems, among other line-item vetoes totaling $511 million.

As a result of the governor's actions, applications for grant funding amounting to approximately $377 million were supposedly withdrawn. This included funds for energy-efficiency rebates, energy-efficient home appliances, and electrification contractor training programs.

The decision to forgo these funds may have negative implications for Florida residents, as the programs would have led to lower utility bills, improved home comfort, and reduced greenhouse gas emissions.