Scott Galvin Reflects on 25 Years of Serving North Miami

For 25 years, District 1 Commissioner Scott Galvin has led North Miami with a relentless commitment, never taking his role lightly. His serious approach and deep connection to the community have resulted in numerous re-election victories and a lasting legacy of transformative achievements.

As his latest term concludes, Galvin reflects on his success as the longest-serving council member in the city's history, offering insights and advice for his successor to continue fostering growth and prosperity.

NOTEWORTHY ACHIEVEMENTS

Expand (Courtesy Scott Galvin via Facebook) District 1 Commissioner Scott Galvin at a North Miami Foundation for Senior Citizens in the early '90s. He has supported the community over the years by engaging in their service projects, including delivering meals, holiday gifts, and helping them prepare for hurricanes.

Being one of the few openly gay members in Miami-Dade County’s local government is a significant accomplishment in itself, said Galvin in a video interview with Community News podcast.

“In a major metropolitan area of 2 million people or more, the number of LGBTQ+ elected officials is only a handful compared to other major cities,” he said.

Galvin emphasized how important it is to encourage young and queer individuals to run for local office. After his tenure on the council, Galvin intends to dedicate his efforts to fostering this vital change.

In an interview with Biscayne Times, Galvin said running for office in 1989 as a young 20-year-old for the first time and gaining 40% of votes was a failure that led to his success.

Born and raised in North Miami, Galvin received a degree in education from Florida International University and briefly became a schoolteacher before deciding to run for office.

“I first ran for North Miami council thinking I had all the answers and the older adults around me didn’t know what they were doing,” he said. “I lost, which often leads candidates to disappear, as losing is personal and makes it hard to face the community.”

Expand (Courtesy Scott Galvin via Facebook) District 1 Commissioner Scott Galvin in a selfie with a North Miami Police officer at community event.

With an unwavering passion for improving his city, Galvin took his loss as an opportunity to get more involved and engage with the community, where he joined local organizations, such as the Chamber of Commerce and the West Side Property Owners Association, and built a strong resumé over the next 10 years that got him elected in 1999.

Galvin credits his overall success to several key accomplishments, including his perfect attendance record, which proves his commitment to the job. He proudly states that he has never missed a meeting during his 25 years in office.

“I’ve been on the dais just 48 hours after my dad passed away and two weeks after major heart surgery,” he said. “I didn’t take vacations or make excuses. I’ve always put the city first.”

Galvin also mentioned his involvement in the creation of the Scott Galvin Community Center, an essential recreation and community space that was created in 2022. He also spearheaded efforts to establish the 13-acre Arch Creek East Environmental Preserve, by protecting the land and restoring it to its natural state.

Expand (Courtesy Scott Galvin via Facebook) The Scott Galvin Community Center named for the commissioner is located at 1606 NE 126th Street.

“I pushed to lock it down as a permanent preserve at a time when most politicians would have sold it to developers,” Galvin said. “We also fought off several attempts by FIU to build a highway through it. Now, 20 years later, it’s still a refuge for the community, where people come to walk, jog, and enjoy nature.”

EVOLVING ON THE COUNCIL

Galvin uses social media to gauge the needs and concerns of city residents. From the beginning of his tenure, he prioritized constituent services, becoming the first in office to establish an email address to enhance accessibility and public engagement. His advice to his sucessor is, “Use social media strategically, not just for casual posts, but as a powerful tool. Without social media, much of my work would go unnoticed,” he said, reflecting how local North Miami news often flies under the radar nowadays.

“Being in constant touch with the community, whether through meetings or social media, helps me understand the real pulse of the district,” he said. “If you don't know any better, you would think everybody opposes something, whatever it might be.”

To address controversial city issues, Galvin focuses on listening to different viewpoints and representing the majority. He gauges public opinion by considering feedback from residents who attend meetings and those who don’t.

Expand (Courtesy Scott Galvin via Facebook) District 1 Commissioner Scott Galvin posing and supporting a Florida AIDS Walk and Music Festival last March.

“The people you see in the room on any given night, on any given topic, are only a snapshot of the full community,” he said. “And that's where, as a council person, you need to be in touch with that whole community at all times. So, you realize that there is more to the story.”

He urges the next council member to consider the community's overall wishes and the economic impact of their decisions. Galvin points to the controversy over development, noting that while some residents oppose projects at meetings, many others support them through emails and phone calls.

“It's a lot more intricate than folks understand,” said Galvin, emphasizing how the city can leverage tax revenue from new developments to fund key initiatives, such as a new water plant, without increasing resident taxes.

Galvin explained that over his 25 years with the council, adapting meant adjusting his approach to collaborate effectively with different constituents. He learned that achieving results requires a balance of give and take, depending on the needs and dynamics of the group.

“It’s important to collaborate with other council members on issues important to their districts because their support will be needed for your own district’s priorities,” he said. “Success comes from working together, not opposing everything.”

Expand (Paloma Pimentel) Commissioner Scott Galvin watching a public panel of District 1 candidates vying to take his seat, held on Sept. 19.

CHALLENGES AHEAD

Looking ahead, Galvin warns the next incumbent to watch out for FIU's ongoing plan to build a road through Arch Creek Preserve. He expects the issue could return in 2025 when new commission members are elected, since FIU is “waiting for the next election, hoping my successor will swing the votes in their favor.”

He said the city’s infrastructure will also need to be addressed, mentioning that the aging water plant and pipes have been around since John F. Kennedy was president. To acquire funding for the project, which is expected to cost nearly $400 million, he suggests supporting development projects that bring in tax dollars.

“Residents don't want higher taxes, and North Miami has kept taxes stable for years,” he said.

Galvin explains that priorities within the city’s budget are always subject to change, but he has always kept police funding intact.

“Right now, much of the budget is focused on home improvements because many houses, like mine, were built in the 1950s or ‘60s and need upgrades,” he said.

“But in five years, that might change, and we could shift funds to things like parks. Each budget year is different, so it’s important to prioritize based on the community's current needs,” he said.

He advocates for smart development along the I-95 corridor and NW 7th Ave., with the goal of attracting businesses, like Trader Joe's, to North Miami.

“We’d love to have a Trader Joe’s, but they won’t come unless they see a profitable opportunity,” Galvin said. “Our job is to create the right conditions, so if they choose to come, the city is ready to support their success.”

NEXT CHAPTER

After stepping down from office, Galvin plans to fully disconnect from his current role and focus on his passion for supporting LGBTQ+ youth as the executive director of Safe Schools South Florida, where he’s already spent three years making a difference. He’s eager to dive deeper into fundraising, event planning, and expanding programs that empower vulnerable youth. Beyond that, Galvin looks forward to the freedom of leaving behind the pressures of city politics.

“People often approach me at inconvenient times, even at my dad's funeral when someone complained about an issue right in front of the casket,” he said. “After 35 years in North Miami politics, I need to step back for my family's sake and allow whoever takes my place to take charge without my influence,”

Galvin said he feels lucky to have won six consecutive elections.

“I'm very thankful to North Miami residents for electing me over and over, but it's time to separate and let other people do things the way they see fit,” he said. “It might not be what I see fit, but that's OK. That's democracy. Another peaceful transfer of power and the world will continue on.”