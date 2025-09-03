A Beacon of Hope

For over a decade, the light that shone atop Miami’s Freedom Tower served as a ray of hope for Cubans fleeing to the U.S. during the height of the Cold War.

This month, after nearly two years of restoration and development under the stewardship of Miami-Dade College, the “Ellis Island of the South” will reopen its doors for its centennial, with restoration project heads hoping its new additions will inspire and engage.

The $25 million restoration project, aimed to transform the neglected 14-story skyscraper into a museum, honors its entire history. Visitors will be able to hear personal experiences from the mouths of exiles in an exhibit dedicated to their oral histories.

(Courtesy Wolfson Archives) Employees and visitors in the lobby of the Miami Daily News Building (Freedom Tower), Circa 1925.

"It's critical for us to honor the history of this space, but also equally important to speak to new generations and to welcome visitors for whom maybe this story isn't personal, who we can share this story with so they can learn from it,” said Amy Galpin, executive director for MDC’s Museum of Art and Design.

A LINK TO THE PAST

(Courtesy Wolfson Archives) Construction materials being offloaded from ships on Biscayne Bay, with Miami Daily News Building (Freedom Tower) in the background. Circa 1930.

First built in 1925, the building served as the home for The Miami Daily News before the paper relocated in 1957. It later became a federal refugee center known as El Refigio, or The Refuge in English, to the exiles fleeing Fidel Castro’s Cuba.

Between 1962 and 1974, nearly 400,000 Cubans passed through the tower, where the federal Cuban Assistance Program launched by President John F. Kennedy offered them their first foothold in the United States, from medical care to financial help and housing support.

At the start of the project, MDC’s Wolfson Archives – a center dedicated to preserving film and video about Florida’s history and culture – was charged with finding people in the community with ties to Freedom Tower.

(Courtesy of Miami Dade College) A display of the "Voices of Miami" exhibit.

Their testimonies would feature in the “Voices of Miami” exhibit, where visitors select words like ‘love’ and ‘freedom’ to hear an oral history tied to those themes.

(Courtesy Wolfson Archives) Four Cubans rescued off Marathon Key, after being processed at the Freedom Tower, 1973.

The process was personal for MDC Archives Director Rene Ramos, who was born to Cuban immigrants in New York. Contributing to the over 350 oral history interviews MDC collected helped him understand the sore spots his parents chose not to share.

“Just the idea of being a fish out of water, just coming to this country, not knowing the language, not knowing the culture really, and feeling completely out of sorts and lost for a while,” said Ramos. “I know my parents experienced that.”

The building was a hub to the immigrant community, Ramos said. What began as a place where children lined up for government cheese and adults sought work became a space where Cuban immigrants could connect.

(Courtesy Wolfson Archives) Client of the refugee assistance center leaving the Freedom Tower. Circa 1964.

Over time, loose-knit networks would form, laying the groundwork for the multicultural communities Miami is known for today.

(Courtesy Wolfson Archives) Preparations for an event at Bayfront Park with Miami Daily News Building, later Freedom Tower, in the background. Circa 1930.

“They became the basis for the community that arose here and created kind of like an immigrant infrastructure for those succeeding waves of people,” said Ramos.

In one of the oral histories, a Cuban man recalls making the trip to Freedom Town with his grandmother every Saturday when he was a child. Only when she was surrounded by other exiles – people just like her – did she feel at home.

The account struck Galpin, who views it as a testament to the resilience and tenacity of immigrants in the face of struggle.

“I feel like it’s not a day working on this project if you haven't shed tears,” she said. “In the stories of sacrifice, resiliency, and hope, we can all be inspired.”

IN THE NOW

Freedom Tower reopens with immigration once again at the forefront.

The Trump administration's deportation efforts in Florida have led to a dramatic increase in undocumented immigrant arrests, with arrests for people without criminal charges or convictions rising, according to Axios.

In collaboration with the federal government, the DeSantis administration built Alligator Alcatraz, a state-run immigrant detention center in the Everglades that began operations in July. Last month, Florida Judge Kathleen Williams ordered the government to dismantle the facility, citing the damage it was causing to the ecosystem.

As immigration crackdowns continue across the country, Galpin hopes visitors will leave Freedom Tower’s new exhibits feeling hopeful and inspired, showing them that resiliency is possible no matter where they are.

(Courtesy of Miami Dade College) The Freedom Tower archive will give guests the opportunity to hear exiles' oral histories.

“We all go through struggles in our lives, even though those may look different, very different from one person to another,” she said. “I think there's also a message here about how amazing our city is, how incredible Miami is. How there are so many more stories to tell in our city, and that we can all take a collective responsibility in sharing and recording those histories.”

To Ramos, the oral histories are a reflection of Miami and its people. It will be up to each of those people to decide what they’ll take from the past.

“We don't have a specific political agenda as far as presenting that information,” said Ramos. “We're letting people speak for themselves. If you want the full story on what immigration has meant to this country and to this community, I think – I hope – we become one of those places that you can turn to for real information.”

(Courtesy of Miami Dade College) Detail of bas relief wall sculpture over main elevators, Freedom Tower. The image portrays the printing of a newspaper.

TOWARDS THE FUTURE

Once the tallest building in the Magic City, Freedom Tower sat abandoned for a period as Miami's glassy skyline climbed around it. It was revived in 1997 by Cuban American leader Jorge Mas Canosa, but after being sold to the Pedro Martin family in 2004, it was ultimately donated to Miami Dade College.

Madeline Pumariega, the president of MDC, hopes the restoration will help the historic landmark stand tall once more as a cultural touchstone. A collaboration exhibit with FIFA for next year’s World Cup is part of their effort to reach that goal.

“The Port of Miami is across the street, with 8 million visitors a year,” Pumariega said. Miami is absolutely a destination for people to come from all over the world. I hope that it really serves as that launching pad of a place that everyone must visit.”

(Courtesy of Miami Dade College) A bag, crayons, a book and more line this display of artifacts.

Even after its doors open, the museum will continue to seek out the stories of Miami’s people and encourage community members to contribute to their collection of oral histories and artifacts.

As Miami’s identity continues to change in the years to come, Ramos believes this ever-evolving structure will allow Freedom Tower to mirror that change.

“When the museum opens, we're going to have another flood of people who want to do this and want to share,” he said. “It's really important as far as keeping the story a universal story rather than just a specific group.”

Freedom Tower emphasizes the stories of Cuban exiles, but Ramos believes their past carries themes that everyone can relate to, regardless of where they were born.

“Everyone has felt lost at some point,” said Ramos. “They've felt confused. They've felt disoriented. They've felt like maybe they're not in the right place. I think everybody can connect to some part of that story.”