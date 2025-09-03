Community Happenings

Bal Harbour

Coastal Cleanup

Celebrate the end of summer in a meaningful way by cleaning up the coast at Bal Harbour’s Beach Cleanup in honor of International Coastal Cleanup Day, and be a part of a global movement to protect marine life, reduce ocean debris, and preserve the natural beauty of South Florida’s coastline. The event will be held Sat., Sept. 20, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and volunteers will meet at the jetty at the north end of Bal Harbour Village, 102 Street and Collins Avenue, and work south along the beach. Make sure to wear closed-toe shoes, sunscreen, a hat, and sunglasses, and bring a reusable water bottle. Gloves, garbage bags, and water refill stations will be provided. Limited parking is available in the North Municipal Lot located at the entrance to the beach access at 10295 Collins Ave. Volunteers are encouraged to walk, bike, or use Freebee within Bal Harbour. Registration is required on VolunteerCleanup.org to participate. Community service hours are available for high school students. Please check in at the Bal Harbour information booth to receive credit. For more info, email events@balharbourfl.gov

Town Hall with Sen. Shevrin D. Jones

Expand (Courtesy Shevin D. Jones) Shevrin D. Jones

Keep up with the legislature on Sept. 29, 7-8 p.m. at a town hall at Bal Harbour Waterfront Park, 18 Bal Bay Dr. Sen. Shevrin D. Jones will share key legislative updates from the past session and insights on the upcoming session.

Miami Shores

Wave Farewell to Summer

Sept. 21, the day that Earth, Wind & Fire immortalized in song, is also the last full day of summer, so say farewell in a big way at Summer’s Final Wave at Wild Waters, the Miami Shores Aquatic Park, 10200 Biscayne Blvd. Enjoy live music, food trucks, and an inflatable water slide; there will also be a raffle for swimming lessons. Tickets can be purchased at the aquatics center. For more info, call 305-795-2241 or email aquatics@msvfl.gov.

North Miami

Free Jazz with Electro Dub Tango

Expand (Village of Miami Shores) Miami Shores Aquatic Center

Enjoy Friday nights under the stars and treat yourself to a free concert. A tradition for more than two decades, Jazz at MOCA merges art and jazz, and has become an integral part of the North Miami community and Miami's music scene. The next concert is Sept. 26 and features Electro Dub Tango at the Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125 Street. Concerts take place rain or shine. Seating begins at 7 p.m. and the concert starts at 8 p.m. in the MOCA Plaza.

Expand (Courtesy Electro Dub Tango) Electro Dub Tango

mocanomi.org

Sunny Isles Beach

Get Healthy

Sunny Isles will hold a free Health and Wellness Fair on Thurs., Sept. 25, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Gateway Center, 151 Sunny Isles Blvd. There will be information, prizes, and light refreshments, as well as providers and insurance companies on site. For more info, call 305.792.1706 or email ccsd@sibfl.net.

City Commission Meetings

Aventura

Sept. 2, 6 p.m.

19200 West Country Club Drive

Biscayne Park

Sept. 3, 6 p.m.

640 NE 114 St.

El Portal

Sept. 23. 7 p.m.

500 NE 87th Street

Miami

Sept. 11 and 25, 9 a.m.

3500 Pan American Dr.

Miami Shores

Sept. 3 and 15, 6:30 p.m.

10050 NE 2nd Ave.

North Bay Village

Sept. 16, 6 p.m.

1666 N. Kennedy Causeway

North Miami

Sept. 8 and 23, 7 p.m.

776 NE 125 St., 2nd Floor

North Miami Beach

Sept. 8, 6 p.m.

17011 NE 19th Ave.

Sunny Isles Beach

Sept. 18, 6:30 p.m.

18070 Collins Ave.

Surfside

Sept. 9, 7 p.m.

9293 Harding Ave.