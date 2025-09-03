When Paper Breathes

Silence hangs in the gallery until the work seems to move — a world cut with exacting patience, and alive with intent.

The artist behind these works, Hiromi Mizugai Moneyhun, was born and raised in Kyoto, Japan, and moved to Jacksonville, Florida, in 2004. Largely self-taught, she blends traditional Japanese visual forms with the bold modernity of contemporary Japan, creating intricate three-dimensional paper cuts that feel both playful and vividly alive. Her work has appeared in exhibitions from Florida to New York and London, and most notably in Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art’s landmark 2014–15 show State of the Art: Discovering American Art Now.

Expand (Courtesy of Hiromi Moneyhun) Hiromi Mizugai Moneyhun

The first thing you notice in the Frost Museum’s gallery is the stillness – only the muted echo of your own steps – before the work begins to stir. At first glance, the scene feels like a kaleidoscope: a deliberate scatter of black forms and bright pockets of space. Pause for a moment, and the pattern clarifies. Four women step forward, strong yet silent.

“I want the audience to wonder about what they’re looking at — not just the image, but the material,” Moneyhun said. “Many viewers don’t immediately realize these are paper cut-outs. Sometimes they think it’s a drawing or even wire. I want them to pause and really consider the pieces.”

That slow unfolding mirrors Moneyhun’s process. Each piece begins as a simple line drawing, then, over weeks or even months, is cut entirely by hand from a single sheet of paper. Up close, you can follow the path of the blade in the lace of hair, the delicate tracery of clothing, and even the fine sweep of eyelashes that protrude from the page, a small but striking detail that feels almost alive. The deliberate rhythm of curves and gaps continues throughout, and the cuts hover slightly, catching light and air so the surface behaves almost like low relief, shifting with each step you take.

“People sometimes spot hidden images I didn’t intend,” she said. “Once, a woman asked if part of a piece called Ocean was a face. I hadn’t seen it that way, but once she pointed it out, I couldn’t ‘unsee’ it. I love when viewers bring their own stories, sometimes completely different from mine.”

Expand (Credit: Courtesy of the artist) Hiromi Mizugai Moneyhun, Suwa Taisha, 2022. Hand cut paper, stainless steel pins, acrylic 86 × 63 inches.

Moneyhun’s starting point is deceptively simple: femininity and the many roles women are expected to inhabit. She revisits this idea in series, circling it from different angles. The figures are adorned with elaborate hairstyles and cosmetics, their patterned garments nodding to bijin-ga – the “beautiful women” of Japanese printmaking. But they never remain static. Forms dissolve into water, mirror themselves like origami doubles, and drift toward transformation, becoming part human, part animal, sometimes even part bonsai.

“Combining forms comes naturally to me,” Moneyhun explained. “It started when I was inspired by my daughter’s expressions as a child, and over time I began merging unrelated things like buildings and insects in my mind. I rarely create just one image anymore; I instinctively put things together.”

Her compositions pull you in the way a story does: the more you look, the more narrative threads you discover. A profile view might conceal a second face, hidden in the folds of a garment. The curve of a sleeve might become a wave crest. Negative space is just as active as the black paper itself, forming patterns that feel at once intentional and accidental, like shadows at sunset.

“Sometimes they do become characters,” she said. “I once made a small series of human–insect hybrids that felt like part of a myth. But I’m more of a visual thinker than a storyteller.”

Expand (Credit: Courtesy of the artist) Hiromi Mizugai Moneyhun, EMERGENCE Komo Jinjya (detail), 2022, 100 lb paper, 52 x 37 inches.

While her visual language is rooted in precision, her work feels alive, breathing through the subtle movement of paper edges and the play of shadow across the wall. The Frost’s clean, airy gallery heightens this effect; the pitch-black walls and soft lighting give every cut a crisp silhouette. Step too quickly, and you might miss the quiet shimmer that comes when the paper shifts in your peripheral vision.

“By the time I finish the drawing, the image is about 80% complete in my mind,” Moneyhun said. “While cutting, I add or remove details until I’m satisfied. Once I finish the last cut, there’s no going back — if I’m not happy, I have to start over from the drawing.”

It’s tempting to think of paper-cutting as delicate work, and in some ways, it is, but in Moneyhun’s hands, it’s also exacting, rigorous, and deeply physical. Weeks, sometimes months, hunched over a blade leaves no room for error. A single wrong cut can alter the balance of an entire composition. The patience this demands is visible in the finished work, which seems to hold the memory of time itself.

“Drawing is actually the hardest part,” she said. “Even a small piece can take weeks. One of my pieces took more than two months to draw because it was a commission with a set theme. I cried at times from the challenge. If I have a clear image in my head, it can go faster — sometimes a week — but the drawing stage is where the real work happens.”

Though rooted in Japanese tradition, Moneyhun’s art carries a contemporary sensibility. The bijin-ga influence is clear, but her figures resist passive beauty. They look directly at the viewer or turn away entirely, as if asserting their right to define the narrative. Transformations into animal or plant forms feel like a reclaiming of identity, a refusal to stay in one role for too long.

This exhibit also feels timely within Miami’s broader cultural landscape. The city has long been a meeting place for global influences, and Moneyhun’s work — shaped by both her Japanese heritage and her life in the United States — resonates in a space that thrives on cultural cross-pollination. The Frost has a track record of presenting work that sparks dialogue between tradition and experimentation, and this show is no exception.

For viewers, the experience is as much about pacing as it is about sight. These pieces won’t yield their secrets immediately. Stand in one spot and a figure looks serene; step a few feet to the side and she appears mid-transformation. It’s a reminder that perception is never fixed — it’s shaped by where you stand and how long you’re willing to look.

“I don’t have a specific wish for what people take away,” Moneyhun said. “But I love hearing that they want to come back, that one visit isn’t enough. Some tell me they see something new every time. I’ve even seen people moved to tears. Everyone has their own story when they look at my work — and I like that.”

The beauty of Moneyhun’s work is that it blends the personal and the universal. You can read it as a meditation on gender and identity or simply marvel at the mastery of the craft. Either way, the encounter leaves you with a heightened awareness — not just of the art, but of your own act of looking.

Now on view at the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum, the exhibition invites you to lean in, slow your pace, and let the paper speak for itself.

IF YOU GO

“Floating Worlds by Hiromi Mizugai Moneyhun

Through Sept. 28

Philip & Patricia Frost Museum

10975 SW17 St., Miami

frost.fiu.edu