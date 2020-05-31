12 local police departments answer 3 questions L ast December a North Bay Village police sergeant was spotted driving his police cruiser, emergency lights flashing, on the wrong side of the road in Broward County. After his car almost caused a head-on collision, Pembroke Pines police ordered James McVay, age 55, to pull over. He was charged with driving under the influence. This wasn’t the first time McVay was accused of having problems with alcohol. In 2017, during Hurricane Irma, he was found drinking beer in the village city hall when he was supposed to be on call to help residents. After the DUI charge, the village decided to fire McVay. Eight months later, that process is still ongoing, and all this time, village taxpayers continue to pay McVay for doing nothing. “There is a very intricate appeals process,” says Brent Latham, village mayor. “It’s almost impossible to get rid of an officer because of the union regulations unless you have a bulletproof case” and even then “you’re still going to get pushback.” Getting rid of problematic cops is just one of the issues that has exploded into public debate since the knee-on-neck death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May. Defunding the police, demands for new national laws -- the topics have ranged widely, often with little focus. On June 1, the same day that President Donald Trump’s troops parted the sea of protesters so he could hold up a Bible in front of a church as a photo op, former President Barack Obama suggested a focus in a short essay: “How to Make This Moment the Turning Point for Real Change.” The core of his advice: “The elected officials who matter most in reforming police departments...work at the state and local levels.” With that in mind, Biscayne Times decided to start the ball rolling by asking the 12 local police departments serving the Biscayne Corridor what their positions were on three issues that have sparked heated discussion in recent weeks: • What’s your policy regarding chokeholds? • Can the public see complaints against police officers? • Can the department fire an officer and make the firing stick? The survey began as e-mail questions. Most departments responded with e-mails. Several answered via telephone interviews. All 12 departments responded, often with similar answers, though with some interesting exceptions. WHO RESPONDED The survey concentrated on police departments that oversee law enforcement in the Biscayne Times distribution area. All responded: Aventura, Bay Harbor Islands, Biscayne Park, El Portal, Miami, Miami Beach, Miami-Dade, Miami Shores, North Bay Village, North Miami, North Miami Beach, and Sunny Isles Beach.

CHOKEHOLDS All types of neck restraints have been under intense scrutiny going back to 2014, when a Staten Island police officer’s chokehold killed Eric Garner, who had been stopped for selling loose cigarettes. Still, many departments continued to embrace the techniques. In Minneapolis, neck restraints were used 237 times in the past five years, according to one news report, before Floyd’s death sparked demands for change. In northeast Miami-Dade County, only one of the 12 departments still has chokeholds as an acceptable control technique: Miami Shores. But the Shores isn’t using the maneuver. “The department does permit the use of the carotid control hold by officers that have been trained with regard to its use,” wrote Lt. David Golt of the Miami Shores Police Department in an e-mail responding to the survey. “Currently, our officers are not trained and this policy is presently under review.” More typical is the City of Miami policy: “Police officers are prohibited from utilizing the Lateral Vascular Neck Restraint (LVNR), chokehold, neck hold, and/or any other restraint that restricts the free movement of the neck or head or restricts an individual’s ability to breathe.” Some departments -- like Miami-Dade County -- changed their policies after the death of Floyd. Miami-Dade banned the c or sleeper hold. North Bay Village updated its police procedures on July 27, to include a ban on chokeholds and a requirement that its officers must stop a colleague’s use of excessive force. But several local departments have forbidden the maneuvers for years. Sgt. Brian Schnell in Sunny Isles Beach wrote in an e-mail responding to the survey that his department has had a written prohibition since at least 2006. In Bay Harbor Islands, the ban has existed for at least ten years. Police experts have long known that attacking a subject’s neck can be deadly. Ken Harms, a former Miami police chief who has been a police policy consultant for decades, says that in theory maneuvers the public knows as chokeholds -- including the LVNR and the Applied Carotid Triangular Restraint -- can quickly subdue an unruly person. “Theoretically, they just pass out.” But the “neck is a fragile area,” and there are many scenarios, including the health of the subject, where the technique can be lethal. “The risk is always there,” Harms says. In fact, that’s why three local departments -- El Portal, North Miami, and Aventura -- approve neck restraints only when lethal force is acceptable. In Aventura, Chief Bryan Pegues wrote in an e-mail responding to the survey: “Officers are prohibited from using the...[LVNR] or any other chokehold; unless as a last resort in an authorized deadly force situation.” The city has had that rule since 2012, the chief wrote. For these three departments, attacking the neck is like firing a gun at a suspect. As the North Miami policy puts it, chokeholds are reserved for situations when “the use of said force is justified to prevent the death or great bodily harm to the officer or other person.” In fact, Harms notes, state and federal law provides that an officer can use essentially any lethal force to save his/her life or that of others. “Viewed in that context,” Harms says, officers could use chokeholds in lethal situations even if a local department had a total ban on their use.

ACCESS TO RECORDS All departments said virtually the same thing: After an investigation is closed, anyone can see the complaint, as provided under Florida Statute 119, which governs public records. The catch: “If they want to hide something,” says Harms, a department might keep it under investigation for two or three years, saying, “It’s still an open case.” In that situation, a citizen would be forced to go to court to persuade a judge that the complaint should be revealed.

FIRING AN OFFICER This simple question -- Can a police chief fire an officer and make it stick? -- has become one of the most explosive topics, particularly since Floyd’s death. The simple answer is yes, kind of, with a big asterisk. All 12 departments surveyed have appeals processes, often dictated by union contracts that are approved by elected officials. Several cities cited the state law known as the Officers’ Bill of Rights, which runs 1700 words in Florida statutes. One of those protections involves officers getting paid in appeals. In North Miami, the city spent a long time trying to fire Commander Emile Hollant for his role in a shooting. Hollant collected at least $175,000 for doing nothing before he was finally dismissed. A Washington Post survey found that over a ten-year period, the nation’s largest police departments tried to fire 1881 officers for misconduct. More than 450, about one in four, got their jobs back, thanks to a union-required appeals process. A survey in Minnesota found that about half of officers fired in the state got their jobs back after arbitration hearings. One cop was reinstated after beating a handcuffed, intoxicated man, producing a “pool of blood.” Arbitrators decided a two-week suspension was enough punishment. Harms, the former Miami chief, says the flawed arbitration process meant that he’s had to keep some officers on desk jobs, without gun or badge, because he viewed them as dangerous cops and that if he put them back on the street, he and the city could be found legally responsible for their misdeeds. Often, cops have a soft spot for fellow cops. Harms says he saw that when he was on the board of the Florida Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission, which listens to pleas from fired police officers who want to get their licenses back so they can go to work for other police departments. Harms says the board included “good-old-boy sheriffs who didn’t want to fire anyone,” leading to problematic officers continuing their careers. Latham, the North Bay Village mayor, tells the BT that small municipalities are at a disadvantage negotiating with police unions, which represent thousands of officers and can afford big-time legal help, whereas small towns are often represented by a team of volunteer citizens, leading to “very imbalanced” negotiations. Even so, union protections exist also in even the biggest departments -- Miami-Dade and City of Miami. Latham believes that 99 percent of police “are good officers doing the right thing,” but that one percent of “bad apples” can cause a lot of damage because the union appeals process allows them “to do things over and over again” without punishment because of “the lack of accountability.” Even COVID-19 is helping out cops who are being investigated. The Sun-Sentinel reports that a provision in the Officers’ Bill of Rights, passed with a strenuous push by police unions, provides that investigations of officers can be put on hold when there’s a state emergency. The newspaper says dozens of investigations, many of them concerning officers’ actions against Black Lives Matter demonstrators, were postponed because of the governor-declared pandemic emergency. One group that could suggest a solution is the Florida Police Chiefs Association. After the protests started, it formed a committee to explore reforms. Half the committee members are in law enforcement, the other half community leaders, including T. Willard Fair of the Urban League of Greater Miami. An association spokesman says the committee’s recommendations on use-of-force policies are expected soon, but that the association won’t address the issue of finding easier processes to dismiss police officers. Biscayne Park is one town that has gotten rid of problem cops. The one-time chief and three officers were convicted of charges related to framing several innocent Black men in an attempt to appease residents angry about unsolved burglaries. The chief was sentenced to three years in prison; the officers received sentences ranging from 12 months to 15 months. Luis Cabrera, brought in as chief to clean up the department, said in a telephone interview responding to the survey that he’s working hard to change the department’s atmosphere. Cabrera is training officers in community relations and assigned an officer to the village park to interact with people. “We’ve filed for accreditation” from the state, he said. It’s the first time the department has sought accreditation. “We need an independent body to come in here to verify we’re doing the job right.” To ordinary citizens, cops doing the job right seems a matter of simple common sense: Be honest. Don’t beat a handcuffed prisoner. Don’t shoot a fleeing suspect in the back. In fact, the regulations governing cops are complex. Consider Miami Beach, which in response to the Biscayne Times survey, provided its policy memo on use-of-force. It runs 47 pages, including a long list of situations and the proper police response for each. David Magnusson, police chief in El Portal, likens it to getting into a boxing ring. “I boxed for a long time,” he said in a phone interview. It was easy to follow recommended procedures while sparring, but “once you’re in a real fight and things aren’t going according to Hoyle,” it’s easy to forget what you learned. His solution: “Constant training goes a long way” to imprint in an officer’s brain what to do under severe pressure. After Floyd’s death, Magnusson joined some 20 chiefs at Coral Gables City Hall to take a knee to show support for the concerns of protesters. “A lot of things weren’t right about Floyd’s death,” Magnusson said. But how much can training really help? After the 2014 shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, the entire Minneapolis police department received training to become more sensitive to minorities and improve community relations -- and still Floyd died under an officer’s knee. In Atlanta, the officer who shot and killed a fleeing man at a Wendy’s in June had just received training in how to de-escalate tense situations. Still, police leaders see training as their main tool. “Training is extremely important,” Harms says, and if someone doesn’t abide by regulations, “that officer must be held accountable.” Feedback: This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it