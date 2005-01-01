COVID changes everything COVID will change how and where we live and work and play I t could be as simple as closing a street to give shops and restaurants more space. It could verge on the apocalyptic by designing family compounds protected by private guards. Whatever their vision, Miami’s architects, urban planners, and developers are starting to think how the current pandemic may reshape the way we live. Normally these folks think in terms of decades, but the momentous changes that have already occurred in the first months of the COVID-19 era are stirring the thoughts of those who envision the long term. At one end of the spectrum is Andres Duany, the Miami architect who is world-famous for joining with architect-wife Elizabeth Plater-Zyberk to plan livable villages and urban spaces. “This cultural change is the greatest shift for our generation,” Duany says. “I’m absolutely hostile to all the smiley-face consultants that say it’s all going to come back. Well, it’s not coming back.” Contrast that with Luis Ajamil, chief executive of the Bermello Ajamil & Partners design firm in Miami, which has offices in Dubai and California: “COVID has basically just accelerated changes that were going to occur anyway in the next five years.” Cases in point: Trends like reduced need for retail and office space were already well under way pre-pandemic. Working remotely and shopping online have simply grown more popular as most of us stay hunkered down. Another example: The City of Miami has accelerated its online permitting during the pandemic. Jane Gilbert, the city’s chief resilience officer, said in a recent webinar that the process is proving to be efficient and popular. Because of that, “we’re rethinking the design of our new administration building because we won’t have to have as much face-time with our residents and businesses.” In fact, the full-time office may be going away for many. Jeffrey Huber, a Fort Lauderdale architect-planner, is one of those thinking “we’ll see the office more as a hub in the future,” meaning a place to gather only when a meeting is needed. Ajamil’s firm is completely remote now, and when the office reopens, employees might go in only two days a week. “Going hybrid,” Ajamil calls it. Related Group, the huge Miami developer, has its 150 corporate employees alternating weeks in the office, and that trend could continue for at least two years. This trend, he adds, might prove to be “the biggest godsend” in providing long-term relief to the area’s horrendous traffic patterns: no more rush-hour peaks. The easiest, fastest redesigns involve public spaces, which include streets. Closing some streets to traffic is a quick way to improve social distancing for pedestrians and provide outdoors space for restaurants and retail to spread out. Plater-Zyberk says quite a few cities -- including Portland, Oakland, and West Palm Beach -- are roaring ahead with this concept. Ocean Drive on Miami Beach was closed off for this reason, but generally, “we’re way behind,” Ajamil says. A Coconut Grove resident, he suggested early on that city close smaller streets in the village center to give shops space. A month later, “they came up with all these procedures. I noticed they took out a couple of parking spots so they can put in two tables -- a very half-assed weak response.” “Clearly this is an opportunity,” says Roberto Rovira, chairman of landscape architecture at Florida International University. He notes in a webinar that his son and friends go to a public park when it’s not crowded. One easy improvement would be to change the hours of parks -- generally open dawn to dusk -- by installing lighting and keeping them open 24/7. Rovira sees another opportunity at FIU: “We’re blessed with a really open campus. Now we’re asking for those spaces to be potentially outdoor classrooms…. The demand is there.” The demand is also there for feeling healthy. Related Group is charging “full steam ahead, with a few adjustments,” says Ron Melendez, a vice president of development. “We now have a new normal, addressing the needs for future residents.” Related believes that even if/when COVID-19 ceases to be a problem, we’re now conditioned. “We will all be germaphobes in one way or another.” That’s why Related is already making changes in new developments, such as its Town Lantana in Palm Beach County. The rental apartment project of three-story buildings aimed at millennials is being adjusted to pandemic conditions: Temperature monitoring stations (if a visitor registers higher than 100.4 degrees, the leasing agent is notified), touchless doors you open with a wave of your hand, public bathrooms where you don’t have to touch anything to wash your hands, hand sanitizers everywhere, Plexiglas separating gym equipment, air filtration systems to cleanse the air, added landscaping for more of a garden atmosphere for outdoor socializing. Related is also moving to get its structures labeled with WELL certifications, seals of approval that emphasize air circulation quality, among other things -- the health equivalent of environmental LEED ratings. The idea is to reassure residents that they’re safe in a Related building. Trickier are the large high-rises. Reducing elevator capacity is easy, but the air systems are problematic. In recent decades, codes have emphasized energy conservation, which means recirculating air rather than bringing in moist, hot air from the outside that must be cooled down. That means recirculating the coronavirus as well. Related and other groups are adding purifiers like UV light sanitizers or ionized filters. For new buildings, Ajamil says it would be a huge mistake to not include systems that bring in fresh air. “I think people will feel better. It will be a healthier space no matter what.” Jeffrey Huber, who teaches at Florida Atlantic’s school of architecture in Fort Lauderdale, thinks it’s “criminal” that the building the school uses has no windows that can open. He believes designs with “operable windows” are essential going forward. Just relying on air conditioners to bring in fresh air is exacerbating the energy problems that are causing climate change, Huber says. A larger issue is the shape of the urban areas. There’s considerable talk of many fleeing the hyper-dense New York City. Melendez at Related Group says his firm is seeing a “lot of traction” from people in the Northeast wanting to move to Florida. Ajamil is hearing that, too, with escapees favoring single-family homes over high-rise condos. Does this mean embracing suburban sprawl, with people preferring cars over crowded public transit? “The fear is that this will result in a de-urbanization,” says Gilbert, the Miami CRO. No thoughtful planner wants that. Gilbert favors the Paris mayor’s idea of “the 15-minute city,” where one’s apartment, shops, work, and play are within 15 minutes by walking or using “micro-mobile tools,” planner-speak for bicycles, scooters, and such. Duany is all in favor of hyperlocal. Kids and neighbors don’t want to gather in a large park where “the stranger is danger.” But they would go to a smaller space close to home, joining with neighbors they trust to be virus-free. A resident of Coral Gables, Duany points to the city’s wide swale areas. They could be used for makeshift small playgrounds, benches, or pavilions for adults to gather. Coral Gables is famous for its rigid city codes. Duany is not suggesting new codes but advocating that small areas be allowed to adapt their own rules to fit this new era. “I do not want city hall to decide whether my block has chickens or not.” If ultra-dense New York doesn’t work in a pandemic, architects and planners suggest not a sprawling suburbia, but what Plater-Zyberk calls “the missing middle” -- not high-rises but “something smaller, in between, with courtyards” and “more open space.” Ajamil agrees: Urban density may be headed toward “somewhere in the middle ground” -- perhaps apartment houses of three- to five-stories. “A three-story city actually creates enough tax base to support the services around it,” says Huber in Fort Lauderdale. Duany has designed an apartment house with the pandemic in mind: No more than five stories. It has elevators, but many could use stairs -- for exercise and safety. “And instead of stairs in the back, they should be in the front. The first thing you see can be a stair.” He’d have no more than six apartments per floor, meaning corridors should never be crowded. His design would embrace balconies. At present, “the balcony in Florida, for example, is a token thing that just allows sliding glass doors. You know, two or three feet -- nothing. Because open air is now part of the solution, the balcony becomes an enormously important space. It has to be big.” His vision for a pandemic era house is also big, perhaps a compound linking several houses or campus-like structures with multiple kitchens: “The kids are back. The household becomes much more complex. First of all, you need a place to work at home, then if you’re home a lot, you need a place that can be a retreat. Not because you’re sick, just because you need isolation. Your parents now live with you because you can’t send them to the retirement community because it would kill them. And you need caregivers for your parents. And then you need a couple of young men to prevent marauders.” It’s in that last sentence where Duany reveals his near-apocalyptic vision. It’s not just the threat of disease: “The economy has collapsed. There are 110 million Americans without savings. Six hundred thousand small businesses have closed. Those people don’t have a job and they’re pissed off.” While some are profiting from the stock market and banks are making billions off pandemic payouts, many others are suffering. “That leads to social instability,” he warns. Perhaps a group of neighbors hires a sereno, a Latin American night watchman, to patrol the area, Duany suggests. These new housing compounds would have media rooms -- not living rooms, because they’re be no outside guests coming over. For home offices, Duany suggests converting garages rather than destroy other rooms. He’d have plenty of outdoors spaces for socializing -- perhaps with linked studio apartments with hot plates so compound members could have a little privacy. There’d be courtyards for kids to play and plenty of cross-ventilation for healthy fresh air. And instead of the northern “mud room” there would be an entry room to clean off packages and such that arrive from the outside. Duany’s concepts are now being translated into new town designs based on his apartment and house compound ideas, along with “the software of localizing decision making that we’re talking about.” To Duany, 1918-1919 was the end of the 19th century: the Spanish flu and the death of old empires after World War I, plus the rise of communist Russia. He thinks the 2020 pandemic will mark the start of the 21st century. Coronavirus or no, there’s no going back. “The 20th century was a total meltdown,” Duany says. “Economically and environmentally, we were screwed before the virus. Remember climate change? And broke -- 700 cities were under water in terms of debt to their retired people? We were totally screwed before. And now everything has accelerated tremendously because of the bankruptcies and the people not paying taxes.... Now the 20th century has ended, and we’re facing a very tough 21st century.” Still, with his designs, “life can be very nice and sensible. Nothing that I mentioned has to do with deprivation and suffering. That doesn’t sell real estate.” Meanwhile, Related Group is imaging less cataclysmic scenarios -- while still thinking that living spaces need to be bigger. Melendez said Related is already considering future residences that would include not only home offices but also more space for other uses on the assumption that people will be spending more time at home. And new Related communities will also include shaded outdoor spaces “to go for a walk and think or get away from the children.” At Bermello Ajamil & Partners, the firm is using sophisticated software to measure how social distancing will change traffic patterns in large buildings. One trial looked at Royal Caribbean’s Miami terminal, which was designed by his firm. Once cruise ships resume operations, safety designs will be crucial to reassure passengers. Accounting for the speed and size of elevators and escalators, moving through customs and passport controls and security screeners, then waiting areas, the new distancing means that embarkation/debarkation could go from three hours to about six hours. The designers’ challenge is to find ways to speed up that flow in existing buildings -- and design new projects so that bottlenecks are avoided. “This kind of information is really important because it then allows us to design buildings differently,” Ajamil says. His design firm serves mainly large customers, in seaports, airports, education, and healthcare. At present, designers are trying to “add these levels of healthiness to a building without making it so radical” that it turns off users. Budgets of most potential clients are tight during the economic downtown. He divides prospective clients into three types: “First the guy who just wants the PR” of a healthy building, the second is the commercial developer starting to work on this from the edges, and third are the commercial ones that recognize the need but don’t have the resources.” At present, many local architects are struggling. “The small firms [10 employees or fewer], which is the majority of our membership, have been hit especially hard with project cancellations,” says Cheryl Jacobs, executive vice president of the Miami chapter of the American Institute of Architects. “There is a lot of discussion about designing for a future with pandemics in mind…. There is a lot of thinking and analysis, but not too much has been changed at this point.” Designers and their clients naturally still feel plenty of uncertainty about what’s ahead. Related is holding off on projecting massive shifts in urban living. “It’s too soon to make a decision of what the future holds,” says Melendez, who’s hearing that the slowdown in retail and hospitality will last until at least the first quarter of 2021. “We have no idea what that new normal is going to be” in the long term, says Robert Phinney, a Washington-based consultant, speaking in a Miami AIA webinar. He suggests that the plastic screens separating work spaces be bolted on, not permanently installed. When no longer needed, don’t throw them away. Put them in storage. “This might be like a war,” says Plater-Zyberk. “There’s a big change now, but after, we’ll go back, maybe not exactly to what it was before, but some kind of return. We haven't had a global pandemic in 100 years, but the question is now, are they going to happen more frequently? And that could mean changes…. I think we're all going for a long ride."